McLendon enrolled in state leadership program

Kalisha McLendon, DDS, a staff dentist with Cross Trails Medical Center, is one of 34 participants in 2023 Leadership Missouri.
McLendon, who previously was part of Leadership Cape Girardeau, is a staff dentist at Cross Trails, which has offices in Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill, Advance and Perryville, Missouri.
Begun in 1990, Leadership Missouri consists of seven monthly, two-day sessions held in St. Louis, Chillicothe, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, Lebanon and Columbia, Missouri, and is offered by the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
According to a release, Leadership Missouri "is designed to enhance leadership skills of current and emerging leaders through an in depth exploration of Missouri's economic, political and social issues."
