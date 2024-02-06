McLendon enrolled in state leadership program

Begun in 1990, Leadership Missouri consists of seven monthly, two-day sessions held in St. Louis, Chillicothe, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, Lebanon and Columbia, Missouri, and is offered by the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a release, Leadership Missouri "is designed to enhance leadership skills of current and emerging leaders through an in depth exploration of Missouri's economic, political and social issues."

