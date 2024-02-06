Mayfield, Kentucky, factory, destroyed by twister, will not be rebuilt

Mayfield Consumer Products, in a notice filed with the state of Kentucky, announced Friday it will not rebuild the destroyed candle factory in Mayfield, where 76 people perished when an EF4 tornado went through Dec. 10.
MCP said 501 people worked at the plant with half of the workforce to be transferred to a new facility being built in Hickory, Kentucky, 15 minutes north of Mayfield.
Remaining employees will be laid off, MCP said in a statement.
