BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

Mayfield, Kentucky, factory, destroyed by twister, will not be rebuilt

Mayfield Consumer Products, in a notice filed with the state of Kentucky, announced Friday it will not rebuild the destroyed candle factory in Mayfield, where 76 people perished when an EF4 tornado went through Dec. 10. MCP said 501 people worked at the plant with half of the workforce to be transferred to a new facility being built in Hickory, Kentucky, 15 minutes north of Mayfield...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory Dec. 10 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage and death across multiple states. MCP announced Friday the factory will not be rebuilt.
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory Dec. 10 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage and death across multiple states. MCP announced Friday the factory will not be rebuilt.Timothy D. Easley ~ Associated Press, file

Mayfield Consumer Products, in a notice filed with the state of Kentucky, announced Friday it will not rebuild the destroyed candle factory in Mayfield, where 76 people perished when an EF4 tornado went through Dec. 10.

MCP said 501 people worked at the plant with half of the workforce to be transferred to a new facility being built in Hickory, Kentucky, 15 minutes north of Mayfield.

Remaining employees will be laid off, MCP said in a statement.

