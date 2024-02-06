May U.S. jobs report crushes expectations

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, June 2, showed there were 339,000 jobs created in May, easily topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of 195,000.
The figure represents the 14th consecutive month that job creation came in above what Wall Street economists had expected and is the largest monthly increase since January.
Unemployment also rose three-tenths of 1 percentage point, moving from April's 3.4% to 3.7% for May.
