September 27, 2024

Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank

Discover personalized banking with Montgomery Bank. Family-owned since 1957, we offer competitive rates, fee-free ATMs, and specialized accounts for kids, teens, and seniors. Join us to maximize your savings and support your community.

The team at Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau take a photo.
The team at Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau take a photo. Christopher Borro ~ B Magazine

At Montgomery Bank, we focus every day on making banking easy for our customers and treating each person we meet like family. We’ve been family owned since 1957 and are grateful for the privilege to help generations of families navigate their most important financial milestones, from opening a child’s first savings account to buying a home to fulfilling a dream of starting a small business.

Our latest offering includes the Montgomery eBlue Checking and Montgomery eBlue Savings accounts, designed to help you maximize your interest. Reach out to a banker or visit us online to discover more about these accounts and our competitive rates.

We also offer a Cash Back checking account that pays you back for your debit card usage. You can earn up to $8 per month just for using your debit card!

For our younger customers, the Montgomery Bank Kid’s Club Account is a fun way for children 12 and under to learn good financial habits. This account offers a great rate on savings, exclusive Kid’s Club events, a plush Monty, and special birthday and Christmas cards each year.

The Montgomery eTeen Account is an account exclusively for teens ages 13 to 19. Designed to teach teens the importance of using a checking account wisely. This account is a great first step toward financial independence providing the responsibility of managing your own money.

We also have special benefits for our senior customers. The Montgomery Bank Seniors Club, for those 55 and over, offers tailored perks and services.

All of our customers have fee-free access to more than 40,000 ATMs nationwide with the MoneyPass ATM network. Just look for the MoneyPass logo and access your accounts with no charge!

We take a lot of pride in providing the personal, friendly service of a community bank while offering all the conveniences and amenities of a national chain. From online and mobile banking to account alerts to mobile deposit and transfers, Montgomery Bank provides services to make banking easier and friendlier.

Also, when you bank with Montgomery Bank, your funds are reinvested locally helping families and businesses right here in our community. We make all of our lending decisions in-house, so you won’t have to wait for a decision from an unknown banker halfway across the country.

We appreciate the trust and confidence you have placed in us and are proud to have served our communities for more than 65 years. With 12 branches across Southeast Missouri and St. Louis, we look forward to meeting your family’s banking needs.

