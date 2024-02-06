All sections
BusinessFebruary 19, 2024

Matthew Ellison joins UWSEMO

Matthew Ellison has joined United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) as its AmeriCorps planning grant director. His role will be researching obstacles to employment in UWSEMO's coverage region. Ellison will primarily focus on issues relating to child care and transportation...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Matthew Ellison
Matthew Ellison

Matthew Ellison has joined United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) as its AmeriCorps planning grant director.

His role will be researching obstacles to employment in UWSEMO's coverage region. Ellison will primarily focus on issues relating to child care and transportation.

He will work with community members and coalitions to gather data on developing a 2025 AmeriCorps Operational program addressing child care and transportation needs.

Part of this work will include supporting and expanding the existing United We Work transportation initiative in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Ellison holds an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

