Matthew Ellison joins UWSEMO

Matthew Ellison has joined United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) as its AmeriCorps planning grant director.
His role will be researching obstacles to employment in UWSEMO's coverage region. Ellison will primarily focus on issues relating to child care and transportation.
He will work with community members and coalitions to gather data on developing a 2025 AmeriCorps Operational program addressing child care and transportation needs.
Part of this work will include supporting and expanding the existing United We Work transportation initiative in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Ellison holds an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University.
