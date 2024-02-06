Matt Underwood promoted by health system

Matt Underwood has been named director of facilities management by Saint Francis Healthcare System, assuming his new responsibilities last month.
Underwood has worked for Saint Francis since 2009 and became manager of facilities management eight years ago.
In his new role, Underwood will be responsible for the direct activities of plant operations, plant maintenance, grounds, construction and real estate management.
Underwood will also oversee design, cost estimating and construction activity scheduling.
Another hat Underwood will wear is as safety director of environment of care and life safety.
