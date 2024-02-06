Mass tourism threatens Croatia's 'Game of Thrones' town

DUBROVNIK, Croatia -- Marc van Bloemen has lived in the old town of Dubrovnik, a Croatian citadel widely praised as the jewel of the Adriatic, for decades, since he was a child. He says it used to be a privilege. Now it's a nightmare.

Crowds of tourists clog the entrances to the ancient walled city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as huge cruise ships unload thousands more daily. People bump into each other on the famous limestone-paved Stradun, the pedestrian street lined with medieval churches and palaces, as fans of the popular TV series "Game of Thrones" search for the locations where it was filmed.

Dubrovnik is a prime example of the effects of mass tourism, a global phenomenon in which the increase in people traveling means standout sites -- particularly small ones -- get overwhelmed by crowds. As the numbers of visitors keeps rising, local authorities are looking for ways to keep the throngs from killing off the town's charm.

"It's beyond belief, it's like living in the middle of Disneyland," van Bloemen said from his house overlooking the bustling Old Harbor in the shadows of the stone city walls.

On a typical day there are about eight cruise ships visiting this town of 2,500 people, each dumping some 2,000 tourists into the streets. He recalls one day when 13 ships anchored here.

The harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik is seen Sept. 4 from a hill above the city. Darko Bandic ~ Associated Press

"We feel sorry for ourselves, but also for them (the tourists) because they can't feel the town anymore because they are knocking into other tourists," he said. "It's chaos, the whole thing is chaos."

The problem is hurting Dubrovnik's reputation. UNESCO warned last year the city's world heritage title was at risk because of the surge in tourist numbers.

The popular Discoverer travel blog recently wrote a visit to the historic town "is a highlight of any Croatian vacation, but the crowds that pack its narrow streets and passageways don't make for a quality visitor experience."

It said the extra attention the city gets from being a filming location for "Game of Thrones" combines with the cruise ship arrivals to create "a problem of epic proportions."