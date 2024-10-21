Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board

Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, has been named the new Southeast Missouri representative on the Missouri Association of Museums and Archives (MAMA) board of directors.
As an organization, MAMA advocates and offers networking for museum and archive professionals across Missouri.
“I’m honored to have been offered this position. I think I can both increase the Archive Center’s visibility and help spread the word about MAMA, as it’s a great organization for museums and archives to connect and share ideas,” Niederkorn said.
She will replace Lily Santoro, former archives professor at Southeast Missouri State University, in her board position. It is a two-year term.
Niederkorn also served as chair of Jackson’s Historic Preservation Commission. She is an officer of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society and the Jackson Heritage Association. As her MAMA role is a volunteer one, she will retain all her other roles.
She said her position at MAMA includes attending quarterly online meetings and in-person events promoting MAMA membership benefits.
