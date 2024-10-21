All sections
BusinessOctober 28, 2024

Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board

Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, has joined the Missouri Association of Museums and Archives board.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Marybeth Niederkorn, a historian with positions at several Southeast Missouri historical groups, has a new position advocating for museum professionals statewide.
Marybeth Niederkorn, a historian with positions at several Southeast Missouri historical groups, has a new position advocating for museum professionals statewide.Courtesy of Marybeth Niederkorn

Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, has been named the new Southeast Missouri representative on the Missouri Association of Museums and Archives (MAMA) board of directors.

As an organization, MAMA advocates and offers networking for museum and archive professionals across Missouri.

“I’m honored to have been offered this position. I think I can both increase the Archive Center’s visibility and help spread the word about MAMA, as it’s a great organization for museums and archives to connect and share ideas,” Niederkorn said.

She will replace Lily Santoro, former archives professor at Southeast Missouri State University, in her board position. It is a two-year term.

Niederkorn also served as chair of Jackson’s Historic Preservation Commission. She is an officer of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society and the Jackson Heritage Association. As her MAMA role is a volunteer one, she will retain all her other roles.

She said her position at MAMA includes attending quarterly online meetings and in-person events promoting MAMA membership benefits.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

