Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board

Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, has been named the new Southeast Missouri representative on the Missouri Association of Museums and Archives (MAMA) board of directors.

As an organization, MAMA advocates and offers networking for museum and archive professionals across Missouri.

“I’m honored to have been offered this position. I think I can both increase the Archive Center’s visibility and help spread the word about MAMA, as it’s a great organization for museums and archives to connect and share ideas,” Niederkorn said.