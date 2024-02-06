Mary Kay consultants recognized for sales activities

Mary Kay Cosmetics senior sales director Jana Jateff of Cape Girardeau recently held her year end awards event to recognize those in her unit for their sales activities during the past year.

Those earning a beach trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama were LaDonia Beggs of Jackson; Chanel Tucker of Cape Girardeau; Devon Barker and Leslie Thresher of East Prairie, Missouri; Kay Waller of Cape Girardeau; and Donna Rendleman of Oran, Missouri.

Tucker also received the title of Miss Enthusiasm, while Waller was named Miss Mary Kay Image. Among other awards presented at the event was the Miss Adoptee award to Donna Shelton of Piedmont, Missouri; the Rookie of the Year award to Kathy Steffens of Jackson; the Miss Go Give award to Evelyn Pikey of Scott City; and Husband of the Year to Cecil Pikey of Scott City.