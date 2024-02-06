All sections
BusinessOctober 6, 2024
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
A Jackson woman transformed her vendor's stall into a new candy store on Broadway, selling homemade marshmallows and other treats.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Marla Moore started making marshmallows in December 2021 after receiving a recipe form her brother-in-law. On Friday, Oct. 4, she opened her new candy store, Smoore's Artisan Confections, in Cape Girardeau.
Marla Moore started making marshmallows in December 2021 after receiving a recipe form her brother-in-law. On Friday, Oct. 4, she opened her new candy store, Smoore's Artisan Confections, in Cape Girardeau.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

When Marla Moore’s brother-in-law sent her a recipe for homemade marshmallows in December 2021, it led her to experiment with new types of confectionery and eventually open Smoore’s Artisan Confections, a new candy store at 709 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The sweets store opened its doors on Friday, Oct. 4. Moore sells brittles, dozens of freeze-dried fruits and candies and numerous types of marshmallows in creamy, crunchy and chewy varieties.

“Once you conquer sugar, you can do so much with boiled sugar,” Moore said. She makes variations of her candy sugar-free and gluten-free for customers with dietary restrictions. “… I try to make sure everybody can come and get a treat,” she said.

After being sent her initial recipe, Moore experimented with different types of marshmallows and gave some to her husband to share with his coworkers at Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau. They started asking for new flavors and suggested Moore start selling them at farmer’s markets.

“They were a huge influence, the people at Saint Francis. Mainly in the IT department, but he took them all over the hospital,” she said.

Moore went to farmer’s markets and sold her myriads of candies with the help of her children. She also sold small toys her husband made with a 3D printer, which she continues to sell at Smoore’s.

“The problem is, as much as I love doing farmer’s markets, it got to the point where it gets so hot you’re just standing there watching your marshmallow melt,” Moore said. So, when the opportunity presented itself, she expanded into a storefront location.

Even with her new store, Moore still plans to attend markets and other fairs. She has already sold candy at the likes of Cape Con and the SEMO District Fair.

“Candy is such a win that sometimes you have to go where the people are,” she said.

Moore typically brings 30 types of freeze-dried candies with her to markets. At Smoore’s she can display even more.

She is still adding new items, such as M&M and Jelly Belly dispensers, as well as a gourmet hot cocoa bar that will convert into a fluff sundae bar in the summertime. She will also sell jewelry and crafts made by local artisans.

Moore graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a master’s degree in history, so a marshmallow store was never originally in the cards, but it’s something she’s invested in now.

“I used to be a museum director and now I own a candy store,” she said. “You never know where life is going to take you.”

Smoore’s is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

