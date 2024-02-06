Mark Kneer, Southeast Missourian circulation director, to retire

Mark Kneer, longtime circulation director of the Southeast Missourian, will be retiring Friday, Oct. 28.

A reception honoring his service will be hosted from 4 to 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Kenny's Flippin Burgers (in Scout Hall), 418 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Remarks are scheduled for 5:10 p.m. For food planning, an RSVP is requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/440950704427

Kneer's service with the Missourian began in 1993. Besides circulation manager, for more than two decades Kneer was building manager of the newspaper's historic headquarters, where he was instrumental in its rehabilitation in 2005-2006. He also served several years as general manager of the Southeast Missourian.