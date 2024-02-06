All sections
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

Mark Kneer, Southeast Missourian circulation director, to retire

Mark Kneer, longtime circulation director of the Southeast Missourian, will be retiring Friday, Oct. 28. A reception honoring his service will be hosted from 4 to 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Kenny's Flippin Burgers (in Scout Hall), 418 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Remarks are scheduled for 5:10 p.m. For food planning, an RSVP is requested at kneerretirement.eventbrite.com...

Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer will be retiring at the end of this month.
Mark Kneer, longtime circulation director of the Southeast Missourian, will be retiring Friday, Oct. 28.

A reception honoring his service will be hosted from 4 to 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Kenny's Flippin Burgers (in Scout Hall), 418 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Remarks are scheduled for 5:10 p.m. For food planning, an RSVP is requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/440950704427

Kneer's service with the Missourian began in 1993. Besides circulation manager, for more than two decades Kneer was building manager of the newspaper's historic headquarters, where he was instrumental in its rehabilitation in 2005-2006. He also served several years as general manager of the Southeast Missourian.

"Mark has been a key leader on the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications teams," said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the newspaper and president of Rust Communications. "We look forward to celebrating his service on Oct. 27; the public is invited. Please RSVP."

Joyce Cliff has been named circulation manager of the Southeast Missourian. Cliff started work as a front desk receptionist at the newspaper in 2012 and worked her way up through circulation customer service.

"Joyce has a keen understanding of customer needs and an efficient, effective style. Mark taught her a lot," Rust said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

