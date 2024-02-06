All sections
BusinessAugust 15, 2022
Mark Blanton joins Sikeston law firm
Mark D. Blanton has joined Sikeston, Missouri-based Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC, named one of the best law firms of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report, as a new associate. Blanton joins his father, Joseph C. Blanton Jr., in the firm. His uncle is retired U.S. Magistrate Lewis Blanton...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mark D. Blanton
Mark D. Blanton

Mark D. Blanton has joined Sikeston, Missouri-based Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC, named one of the best law firms of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report, as a new associate.

Blanton joins his father, Joseph C. Blanton Jr., in the firm. His uncle is retired U.S. Magistrate Lewis Blanton.

Mark Blanton, who was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2019, recently concluded a law clerkship with Charles T. Canady, chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

From 2019 to 2021, Blanton was an assistant attorney general in the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Business
