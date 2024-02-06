Mark Blanton joins Sikeston law firm

Mark D. Blanton has joined Sikeston, Missouri-based Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC, named one of the best law firms of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report, as a new associate.
Blanton joins his father, Joseph C. Blanton Jr., in the firm. His uncle is retired U.S. Magistrate Lewis Blanton.
Mark Blanton, who was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2019, recently concluded a law clerkship with Charles T. Canady, chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
From 2019 to 2021, Blanton was an assistant attorney general in the Missouri Attorney General's Office.
