Marcus Theatres join rivals in wooing audiences

Marcus Theatres, based in Milwaukee, operator of the 14-screen Marcus Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau, joined AMC and Regal movie chains Saturday in a one-day ticket price cut to $3.

Saturday was the first-ever National Cinema Day, and more than 3,000 participating movie theaters marked the occasion with Saturday's deeply discounted pricing.

National Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman, noting the record-breaking box office by "Top Gun: Maverick," which could be seen exclusively in theaters until last week, said Saturday's move to $3 was because of two things.

"It was a 'thank you' to moviegoers who made this summer happen (and) an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet," she said.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to two regular Cape West Cinema moviegoers.