All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Marco's Pizza permanently closes Cape Girardeau location
The Marco's Pizza location at 1330 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is no more. Despite the restaurant's Facebook page being active as recently as 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, less than 24 hours later the store had shuttered. Calls to the location's number are met with an automated message detailing the situation...
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau Marco's Pizza has shut down as of Thursday, March 7. The closest Marco's franchise to Cape Girardeau is now in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Cape Girardeau Marco's Pizza has shut down as of Thursday, March 7. The closest Marco's franchise to Cape Girardeau is now in Paducah, Kentucky.Christopher Borro

The Marco's Pizza location at 1330 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is no more.

Despite the restaurant's Facebook page being active as recently as 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, less than 24 hours later the store had shuttered.

Calls to the location's number are met with an automated message detailing the situation.

The message states in its entirety, "Thank you for calling Marco's Pizza. Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to close this location and we will not be reopening. Thank you to all the Marco's Pizza fans for your support over the years, and we wish you well."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A handmade sign attached to the window, written by an employee, stated the establishment had been closed and thanked customers for their patronage.

With the store's closure, the closest Marco's Pizza location to Cape Girardeau is now in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Toledo, Ohio-based Marco's Pizza has more than 1,000 stores and more than 20,000 employees.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy