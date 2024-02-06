Marco's Pizza permanently closes Cape Girardeau location

The Marco's Pizza location at 1330 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is no more.

Despite the restaurant's Facebook page being active as recently as 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, less than 24 hours later the store had shuttered.

Calls to the location's number are met with an automated message detailing the situation.

The message states in its entirety, "Thank you for calling Marco's Pizza. Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to close this location and we will not be reopening. Thank you to all the Marco's Pizza fans for your support over the years, and we wish you well."