With the 2020 census scheduled to start in just a few months, the U.S. Census Bureau is "counting" on finding several hundred thousand temporary workers to conduct the count.

"We're going to hire almost a million people nationwide," said Harry Niendorf, recruiting assistant with the Census Bureau in the Cape Girardeau area. Niendorf spoke last week about the bureau's employee recruitment efforts at a meeting of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the nation's population be taken every 10 years. Census results are used to define legislative districts and accurately apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Demographic data from the census is also used to allocate funding for various federal, state and local projects. In addition, census information is used by state and local governments, private businesses, school systems and individuals for a variety of reasons.

Niendorf recruits part-time census workers in five Southeast Missouri counties -- Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Stoddard.

"We're trying to get the word out to people who could use a job," he told the chamber members. "So if you have people in your church or in your businesses who have family members who don't have a good job right now, this might be a temporary fix for them."

A retiree himself, Niendorf began working part-time with the Census Bureau to stay busy and because he jokingly admits he "couldn't play golf all the time."

Although the actual "count" won't happen until next year, preliminary preparations are well underway.

"Right now, we're hiring people to work on address verification," Niendorf said. "We're going to verify every address in the county that you live in and get all that data inputted into the system. Then, in the spring, we're going to go to specific addresses and hopefully get people to complete the census questionnaire."