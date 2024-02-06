All sections
BusinessOctober 24, 2022

Major remodeling underway for Cape Girardeau eatery

Culver's, a restaurant in operation at 295 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau since 2008, is undergoing a substantial remodel, and the eatery is closed until Friday, Oct. 28, according to co-owner Rick Geis. "The interior and exterior will be completely remade, and (the contractor) will work 24 hours a day to get it done, and they actually welcome the public to come watch them work. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Culver's Restaurant, 295 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, is closed until Friday, Oct. 28, for extensive remodeling. The Geis family has owned and operated the eatery since its inception in 2008.
Culver's Restaurant, 295 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, is closed until Friday, Oct. 28, for extensive remodeling. The Geis family has owned and operated the eatery since its inception in 2008.

Culver’s, a restaurant in operation at 295 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau since 2008, is undergoing a substantial remodel, and the eatery is closed until Friday, Oct. 28, according to co-owner Rick Geis.

Rick Geis, left, Barb Geis, center, and Aaron Geis in front of the Culver's Restaurant they own and operate at 295 N. Kinghighway in Cape Girardeau in this 2011 photo.
Rick Geis, left, Barb Geis, center, and Aaron Geis in front of the Culver's Restaurant they own and operate at 295 N. Kinghighway in Cape Girardeau in this 2011 photo.

"The interior and exterior will be completely remade, and (the contractor) will work 24 hours a day to get it done, and they actually welcome the public to come watch them work. We'll open like normal Friday morning," said Geis, who said Culver's in Cape Girardeau employs more than 60 employees.

"We are not fast food. We're really quick but we're not fast," he said. "Our dining room is a feature of our store — and our reimaging will make for an even nicer, more comfortable and more inviting place to spend some time than before."

Geis, who owns the local Culver's with his wife, Barb, and son Aaron, said the restaurant will get updated equipment, including a new grill and a new frozen custard machine.

"We'll also have a new drive-through ordering system and a new sign out front," Geis added.

Rick Geis, left, Barb Geis, center, and Aaron Geis in front of the Culver's Restaurant they own and operate at 295 N. Kinghighway in Cape Girardeau in this 2011 photo.
Rick Geis, left, Barb Geis, center, and Aaron Geis in front of the Culver's Restaurant they own and operate at 295 N. Kinghighway in Cape Girardeau in this 2011 photo.Southeast Missourian file

Culver's, privately held and founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984, is known for its ButterBurgers, cheese curds and the aforementioned frozen custard, among other menu items.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

