Major jump in general sales tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County

General sales tax revenue, an indicator of the volume of purchases made locally, jumped 21.5% in November over the same month in 2021 in Cape Girardeau County.

Figures supplied to the county by the state Department of Revenue show general sales tax at $721,738.33 this month, compared to $594,011.41 in November 2021.

For the year to-date, $8,365,418.69 has been received so far in 2022, 9.25% ahead of 2021's YTD numbers.