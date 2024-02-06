All sections
BusinessNovember 14, 2022
Major jump in general sales tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County
November 14, 2022
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

General sales tax revenue, an indicator of the volume of purchases made locally, jumped 21.5% in November over the same month in 2021 in Cape Girardeau County.

Figures supplied to the county by the state Department of Revenue show general sales tax at $721,738.33 this month, compared to $594,011.41 in November 2021.

For the year to-date, $8,365,418.69 has been received so far in 2022, 9.25% ahead of 2021's YTD numbers.

Other funds

  • Use tax: After double-digit monthly declines compared to one year ago in both September and October, the revenue received from out-of-state and online purchases grew 10.4% in November from the same month in 2021. A total of $269,386.66 was received this month. Year-to-date, $2,786,678 has been received in use tax, a 2.7% gain from January-November 2021.
  • Law enforcement sales tax saw a significant 20.7% year-over-year boost, with $714,839.57 received in November. Year-to-date, $8,261,660.79 has been received in the first 11 months of 2022, an 8.8% increase from the same period last year. Passed by voters in June 2020, the half-cent levy is used to help the county sheriff's office hire and retain staff, upgrade departmental equipment and provide underwriting for county jail operations.
  • Proposition One saw $721,737.68 received in November and $8,365,379 thus far in 2022, gains of 21.5% and 9.25%, respectively. Given voter approval in August 2006, Prop 1 primarily provides monies for road and bridge improvements.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
