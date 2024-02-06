Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store.

The remnants of the store were demolished and site largely cleared of debris last week.

"It's been a 10-year process of trying to negotiate a deal and AT&T was gracious enough to relinquish the location and move across the street," said Brian House, who owns and operates the Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A location.

House said a new dual lane pathway, capable of holding 80 cars, will be able to queue up to the drive-through once exterior alterations — with work to begin in early November — are completed by Jan. 1.

"We'll also reconfigure our current parking lot completely — we'll raise and elevate the former AT&T property, we'll move our dumpster areas and add an outbuilding for storage," said House, who noted his Chick-fil-A franchise will create 23 new permanent parking spaces on the property.