Magnolia Soap and Bath to open in Cape Girardeau

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27, with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau.

Giveaways, door prizes and fun for kids will be held until 6 p.m. that day, according to local franchisee Marnie Ward of Jackson.

Magnolia features plant-based soap products for all ages, with most home and bath products made in the store.