Magnolia Soap and Bath to open in Cape Girardeau

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27, with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau.
Giveaways, door prizes and fun for kids will be held until 6 p.m. that day, according to local franchisee Marnie Ward of Jackson.
Magnolia features plant-based soap products for all ages, with most home and bath products made in the store.
Free monthly soap will be offered for a year, according to a news release, to the first 50 purchasers on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28.
Magnolia's website states "most soaps are closer to detergents than traditional soap because the mass production process removes natural glycerin — animal or vegetable fat — from soap, which gives it moisturizing properties, and replaces it with synthetic agents to make up the difference — and your skin knows the difference."
Ward, who has lived in Jackson for 25 years, said, "We offer so many amazing products and it definitely smells good when you walk in the door."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.