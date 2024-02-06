Magnet strategic planning process underway

The Cape Girardeau Area Magnet organization is continuing to work this fall on a new economic development strategic plan for Cape Girardeau County.

Together with the consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP, the Magnet group recently completed the "competitive assessment" phase of the strategic planning process, which included invitations to more than 100 people representing a broad base of stakeholders to participate in one-on-one interviews and focus groups.

Magnet has also established an online survey anyone can complete and provide their opinions about the area's current economic environment and where it's heading in the foreseeable future.

The 23-question survey may be found at surveymonkey.com/r/DFX8YWY. It will remain open until Sept. 24. Those who take the survey will be eligible to win one of 10 $25 gift cards.

The primary purpose of the interviews, focus groups and survey is to gain insights about the perceptions of Magnet's current economic development efforts, the state of the local economy and what stakeholders would like to see accomplished in the future through a renewed focus on economic development, according to Cape Girardeau City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Robbie Guard, who serves as 2021 chairman of the Magnet Board of Directors.

According to a recent Magnet news release, the discussions with stakeholders to date, coupled with a review of Cape Girardeau County's demographic and economic data from 2015-2020 have revealed some concerning trends, including: