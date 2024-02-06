Magnet board expands, plans strategic process

This will be a year of change for the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet.

The regional economic development group recently doubled the membership of its board of directors, is about to embark on a strategic planning process, and will soon begin a search for full-time executive director, something it hasn't had in nearly a decade.

"As we move forward in our economic recovery from COVID and the continued challenges facing rural regions across the country, there's never been a better time to work together to create more opportunities to attract and support businesses and organizations that create more resilient, high-quality jobs," according to Robbie Guard, a Cape Girardeau City Council member and the city's mayor pro tem who chairs the Magnet Board of Directors.

The organization announced plans in December to expand its board and its budget thanks to investment by several private entities.

Since its inception in the early 1990s, Magnet's six voting members on its Board of Directors included representatives of the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City municipal governments, the county of Cape Girardeau and the county's Industrial Development Authority.

Six more voting members recently joined the board. They are Scott Crader of Crader Distributing, Tim Goodman of Beacon Hill Investments, Marc Harris of Arnold Insurance, Matt Huber from Liberty Utilities, Jeff Maurer from Mayson Capital Partners and James Stapleton from Codefi.

"I'll be the first to say I was a little skeptical at first of public/private partnerships having served on the City Council for five years," Guard told the Southeast Missourian in an interview last week. "But I met with John (Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner) who showed me examples (of similar partnerships) and reassured me this is what we needed to do to be better."

Adding more voices to the Magnet board, Guard said, will benefit the area's business environment and overall economic picture.

"And when I say 'area,' I'm talking about Jackson, Scott City, and our county partners, because it's not just about the City of Cape Girardeau," he said.

"As Magnet expands with new investors from the private business community and prepares to hire new leadership to manage the organization, we look forward to engaging with all stakeholders throughout our communities to build a long-term plan to organize and guide our efforts," Guard continued.

Mehner, who announced his intention to step down from his chamber of commerce position by the end of the year, has been coordinating Magnet activities since the departure of Mitch Robinson, the organization's former executive director, in 2012. With Mehner's departure from the chamber on the horizon, Guard said the Magnet board was initially feeling a "sense of urgency" to recruit and hire a new director.