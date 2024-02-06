Magnet board expands, plans strategic process

This will be a year of change for the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet.
The regional economic development group recently doubled the membership of its board of directors, is about to embark on a strategic planning process, and will soon begin a search for full-time executive director, something it hasn't had in nearly a decade.
"As we move forward in our economic recovery from COVID and the continued challenges facing rural regions across the country, there's never been a better time to work together to create more opportunities to attract and support businesses and organizations that create more resilient, high-quality jobs," according to Robbie Guard, a Cape Girardeau City Council member and the city's mayor pro tem who chairs the Magnet Board of Directors.
The organization announced plans in December to expand its board and its budget thanks to investment by several private entities.
Since its inception in the early 1990s, Magnet's six voting members on its Board of Directors included representatives of the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City municipal governments, the county of Cape Girardeau and the county's Industrial Development Authority.
Six more voting members recently joined the board. They are Scott Crader of Crader Distributing, Tim Goodman of Beacon Hill Investments, Marc Harris of Arnold Insurance, Matt Huber from Liberty Utilities, Jeff Maurer from Mayson Capital Partners and James Stapleton from Codefi.
"I'll be the first to say I was a little skeptical at first of public/private partnerships having served on the City Council for five years," Guard told the Southeast Missourian in an interview last week. "But I met with John (Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner) who showed me examples (of similar partnerships) and reassured me this is what we needed to do to be better."
Adding more voices to the Magnet board, Guard said, will benefit the area's business environment and overall economic picture.
"And when I say 'area,' I'm talking about Jackson, Scott City, and our county partners, because it's not just about the City of Cape Girardeau," he said.
"As Magnet expands with new investors from the private business community and prepares to hire new leadership to manage the organization, we look forward to engaging with all stakeholders throughout our communities to build a long-term plan to organize and guide our efforts," Guard continued.
Mehner, who announced his intention to step down from his chamber of commerce position by the end of the year, has been coordinating Magnet activities since the departure of Mitch Robinson, the organization's former executive director, in 2012. With Mehner's departure from the chamber on the horizon, Guard said the Magnet board was initially feeling a "sense of urgency" to recruit and hire a new director.
"We were getting ready to have a Zoom meeting to decide what firm we were going to choose (to identify executive director candidates), when a couple of board members reached out to me and said they thought we ought to pause and said they thought we needed a good strategic plan, especially after COVID, to really know what our strengths and weaknesses are and where our blind spots are," Guard said.
"We have never really had an outside firm come in and really look at our area, and if you would have asked the Magnet board or the Jackson aldermen or the county commissioners or the Cape City Council what our strengths and weaknesses are, you probably would have had about 40 different answers," he continued.
"We want to make sure we do it right," Guard said, and related a comment from Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, who serves as a non-voting member of the Magnet board.
"He said, 'In Mexico we have a saying, I am in a hurry, therefore I must slow down.'"
So rather than rush into a search for an executive director, Guard said the board unanimously agreed recently to engage the economic development advisory services of Ernst & Young LLP to evaluate and define Magnet's strategic direction and development opportunities.
"We have been hired to facilitate an economic strategic planning process for the Cape Girardeau region and provide an independent perspective," Jennifer Vernon, manager of economic development advisory services at Ernst & Young said in an email to the Missourian.
In the coming months, Ernst & Young will work with the Magnet board in a three-phase process to:
The resulting strategy, Guard said, will include an implementation plan and performance metrics to track the economic successes of both the region and Magnet over the next several years.
The process is scheduled to begin this month and will wrap up by December, after which the board will focus on recruiting and hiring new leadership.
More information about the process is available by contacting Guard at (573) 450-3396 or rguard@mrvbanks, or Janice Voss of the Magnet staff at (573) 334-5400 or jvoss@capeareamagnet.com.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.