Macy's to close more department stores

Macy's, which closed its Cape Girardeau department store in West Park Mall on March 21, 2021, announced Wednesday six more closings in five states — including the Macy's in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

The newest closures are part of the New York City-based chain's three-year plan to close one-fifth of its stores, approximately 125 locations, which was originally announced in February 2020, prior to the COVID pandemic.