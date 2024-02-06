Macy's to close more department stores

Macy's, which closed its Cape Girardeau department store in West Park Mall on March 21, 2021, announced Wednesday six more closings in five states — including the Macy's in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
The newest closures are part of the New York City-based chain's three-year plan to close one-fifth of its stores, approximately 125 locations, which was originally announced in February 2020, prior to the COVID pandemic.
The Macy's in Cape Girardeau was originally known as Famous Barr until 2005. Famous Barr opened with the mall in 1981.
