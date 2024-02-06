Lutheran Home's Melissa Taylor honored

Melissa Taylor of Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home has been named Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year by Missouri Health Care Association.
The award to Taylor came during MHCA's annual conference held Aug. 27 through 30 in Branson, Missouri.
"(Melissa) is an amazing person who cares deeply for our residents and we are so pleased that our industry leaders also recognize her talent, commitment and love for those in our care," said Teresa Brown, Lutheran Home CEO, of the 24-year employee of the long-term care facility at 2825 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau,
