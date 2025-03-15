Lucas Presson has joined Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO REDI) as director of business growth and innovation. A Cape Girardeau native with deep ties to the region, Presson brings years of leadership experience in business strategy, publishing and community engagement. He will focus on strengthening local business relationships and leading initiatives to drive economic growth.

Most recently, Presson held leadership roles at Rust Communications, including assistant publisher and general manager of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine. He holds both an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University.

Presson will lead key initiatives aimed at enhancing the region’s business climate. A top priority is expanding Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) visits, ensuring local businesses have the support they need to thrive.

“We want to be proactive in supporting our existing businesses,” Presson said. “Economic development isn’t just about attracting new companies—it’s about making sure the ones already here have what they need to grow.”

Another priority is launching a commercial real estate database for Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. This tool will provide up-to-date property listings to help businesses expand or relocate.

“Having accurate and accessible real estate data is essential,” Presson noted. “It makes it easier for businesses to make informed decisions and helps us market our region effectively.”

Additionally, Presson will develop a business startup checklist tailored to the region, providing entrepreneurs with a step-by-step guide to local permitting and regulations that helps ensure they can focus more time and energy on their business.

“Starting a business can be overwhelming,” Presson said. “Our goal is to simplify the process by offering a resource that answers key questions and connects new business owners with the right tools and contacts.”

SEMO REDI CEO Shad Burner said Presson’s leadership and local knowledge will be key in advancing the organization’s mission.

“Lucas brings a deep understanding of the local business community,” Burner said. “His experience will strengthen our relationships with existing businesses, enhance our economic development tools, and make our region even more attractive to entrepreneurs and investors.”

Beyond these initiatives, Presson will collaborate with public and private sector partners to explore new growth opportunities and advocate for policies that support local businesses.

For more information on SEMO REDI and resources for local businesses, visit www.semoredi.com or contact Presson at lucas.presson@semoredi.com.