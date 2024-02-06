Lucas Essenpreis joins HR at Saint Francis

Lucas Essenpreis has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as compensation manager in the human resources department.
Essenpreis, who has seven years of previous health care HR experience, holds an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is completing a Master in Business Administration at Louisiana State University.
