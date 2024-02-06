The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business

This story originally appeared in B Magazine, the regional business magazine of the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia.

Owning a business with your spouse can be an exciting time. It’s an opportunity to build on shared vision, a chance to be your own boss and create combined generational wealth for your family. For many, there’s freedom and flexibility, a welcome change from punching a time clock.

But similar to marriage, owning a business is tough. Just because you have a great idea, doesn’t mean it will work. There are long hours, financial strains and endless challenges to overcome. When one problem gets resolved, a new one pops up.

Statistics reveal that almost half of small businesses fail within the first five years. Add a 40% divorce rate to the marriage mix and you have to wonder how anybody makes it work.

And yet, they do.

In fact, these six couples across Southeast Missouri are thriving in both marriage and business. While they acknowledge the pressure and stress that comes with owning a business, they are figuring out how to combine their individual strengths and experience so they can operate as one. Across the board, they are friends first, who genuinely enjoy being around each other.

And while almost everyone agrees that work/life balance isn’t a thing, these couples prioritize time away from the business as a way to keep their married relationship strong.

David and Mary Jo Bammel

Villainous Grounds

Years married: 11

Years in business together: Almost 9

David and Mary Jo Bammel had been married just a few years when they decided to go into business together. Both were feeling worn thin from their corporate customer service jobs and started to dream about what working for themselves would look like. On a delayed honeymoon vacation, they put together a plan.

At the time, there was not a single coffee shop in Perryville, Missouri, and with both of them passionate about coffee, that was easy to agree on. But it was David who suggested the comic books. He wanted to diversify the business and address another gap in the market. Mary Jo jumped on board.

Today, Villainous Grounds operates on the downtown square in Perryville. Each week they roast their own coffee with locally sourced ingredients. Mary Jo bakes all pastries in house and her daughters help run the coffee house and comic book store. According to David, it’s a joint effort that is definitely based on strengths.

“I’m a morning person, so I’m usually the opener,” David said. “Mary loves spreadsheets, but we both work out front. We work so well together, we pick up where the other leaves off.”

Whether at home or work, the story is the same. The Bammels feel fortunate to spend every day together because they truly enjoy each other’s company. They don’t talk badly about each other and they let the little things go. They’re confident the customers notice, too.

“We’re very lucky to have great customers, who have become like family,” David said. “And they feel our relationship. It’s projected without trying.”

Having both been married before, the Bammels have learned a few things about what matters and what doesn’t. Markets change, some ideas don’t work, and more coffee shops pop up around town. That’s business. But at the end of the day, Mary says, it’s disconnect from the business that’s important. David adds, “There’s no shop talk at home.”

Chris Heisserer and Stacy Busch-Heisserer

Busch Pet Products, Busch’s Kennel, Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp

Years married: 15

Years in business together: 5

Stacy Busch-Heisserer grew up in the dog business, learning and working alongside her parents, William and Cecile Busch, owners of Busch’s Kennel. With the boarding facility and their home on the same property, dogs were their life.

But by the time Stacy moved out of her childhood home and got her own apartment, she says having a pet didn’t even cross her mind. It wasn’t until many years later when she and Chris married and were expecting a child, that Stacy switched from cleaning houses to pet sitting. From there, the idea for a pet retail business started rolling.

“I had a crazy idea to build a website,” Stacy said. “Soon, we had a house full of pet supplies.”

As the online business grew and boxes threatened to overtake their small home, the couple transitioned Busch Pet Products into a storefront, which has outgrown its location multiple times. A few years later, they opened Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp. In 2019, when Stacy’s parents retired from the boarding business, Chris left his job as a delivery driver to work full-time and run the kennel. They’ve been working together ever since.

“It was an abrupt but welcome change,” Chris said. “I never got to take our son to school when he was little. Sometimes I was gone from 4 o’clock in the morning until 5:30 at night. Now, I do.”

With multiple businesses and a kennel on the property that’s always open, Chris says it’s tough to separate work and home life. Even on holidays, there is work to be done. But, the couple agrees, it’s rewarding, and they get to see each other a lot more than they did before.

“Chris brings me lunch all the time,” Stacy said. “And in the summer, he brings Brayden [our son] in. We swap stories [from our day] and it’s therapeutic to talk to each other. Who else is going to understand it?”

Having a partner in life and business comes with its own set of trials. But the Heisserers’ believe it’s important to complement each other’s differences and have patience. And as much as they love what they do, they make time for vacation, even if they visit a trade show along the way.

Courtney and Cora Sanders

Pastors at Faith Temple Complex

Years married: 18

Years in business together: 10

Courtney and Cora Sanders met in a microeconomics class at Southeast Missouri State University and later worked together at AT&T. They were friends for 10 years before dating. While Courtney knew he’d be in ministry and hoped to start a church, Cora admits that marrying a pastor wasn’t always her plan.