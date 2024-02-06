Longtime Jackson pharmacist retires

Steve Horst, a Jackson pharmacist, retired Thursday and Horst Pharmacy prescriptions were transferred Friday to Medicenter Pharmacy, 465 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Horst, who has spent 40 years operating his pharmacy on East Jackson Boulevard, announced via Facebook he will work at Medicenter for several months to ensure his patients have a smooth transition.
