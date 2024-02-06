All sections
BusinessFebruary 27, 2023
Longtime financial adviser Melanie Gutwein retires
Melanie Gutwein will retire Wednesday, March 1, after nearly 30 years as a Jackson-based investment consultant. A native of Greencastle, Indiana, Gutwein previously worked in planned giving for Southeast Missouri State University. Gutwein has been affiliated with A.G. Edwards & Sons, Wachovia and, most recently, Wells Fargo Advisors...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Melanie Gutwein
Melanie Gutwein

Melanie Gutwein will retire Wednesday, March 1, after nearly 30 years as a Jackson-based investment consultant.

A native of Greencastle, Indiana, Gutwein previously worked in planned giving for Southeast Missouri State University.

Gutwein has been affiliated with A.G. Edwards & Sons, Wachovia and, most recently, Wells Fargo Advisors.

