Longtime financial adviser Melanie Gutwein retires

Melanie Gutwein will retire Wednesday, March 1, after nearly 30 years as a Jackson-based investment consultant.
A native of Greencastle, Indiana, Gutwein previously worked in planned giving for Southeast Missouri State University.
Gutwein has been affiliated with A.G. Edwards & Sons, Wachovia and, most recently, Wells Fargo Advisors.
