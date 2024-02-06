Long recognized for religion writing

Religion Communicators Council has awarded a certificate of appreciation to Southeast Missourian business editor/religion columnist Jeff Long for two articles written about the disaffiliation process in the United Methodist Church, in RCC's 2023 DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards.
Long previously won "Best in Class" for periodical commentary in 2021 for religion columns in the Southeast Missourian.
