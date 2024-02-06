All sections
BusinessMarch 6, 2023
Long recognized for religion writing
Southeast Missourian
Jeff Long

Religion Communicators Council has awarded a certificate of appreciation to Southeast Missourian business editor/religion columnist Jeff Long for two articles written about the disaffiliation process in the United Methodist Church, in RCC's 2023 DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards.

Judges comments

  • "These stories offer the reader a solid understanding of the growing schism within the United Methodist Church between progressives and traditionalists. The articles explain the pastor's influence over two small churches to disaffiliate, noting that both churches are pastored by one person. The writer achieved the goals and provided the reader with clear insight into the larger issue within the Methodist Church," wrote Ann Lovell of International Mission Board.
  • "The stories explained in a clear fashion the meaning and consequences of a congregation's move to disaffiliate," said Tom Mennillo of National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahai of the U.S.

Long previously won "Best in Class" for periodical commentary in 2021 for religion columns in the Southeast Missourian.

