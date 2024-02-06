All sections
BusinessApril 15, 2024

Long John Silver’s in Cape Girardeau closes

The Long John Silver’s location at 25 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has shut down. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Long John Silver's in Cape Girardeau has hauled in its last catch of the day. The restaurant shut down this past week.
The Long John Silver's in Cape Girardeau has hauled in its last catch of the day. The restaurant shut down this past week.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Long John Silver’s location at 25 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has shut down.

Signage at the restaurant had been removed by Monday, April 8, and exterior décor had been taken off as well. Calls to the restaurant receive automated responses telling customers to call back later.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based seafood company operates some 500 restaurants across several U.S. states and Southeast Asian and Oceanic countries.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

