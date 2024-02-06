Long-awaited grocery opens in Cairo, Illinois

Rise Community Market formally opened Friday, June 16, in Cairo, Illinois, ending what residents called the river city's "food desert."
Rise has co-op memberships available, which may be purchased online and are hoped to be key for the store's sustainability.
Until the opening of Rise Community, the closest supermarket to Cairo was 30 miles away in Sikeston, Missouri.
The store at 3010 Sycamore St. has a 5,000-square-foot traditional grocery, plus a 1,500-square-foot deli and cafe.
The site formerly housed a Subway restaurant.
