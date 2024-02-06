All sections
BusinessJanuary 24, 2022

Long appointed to management role at Saint Francis

Gwendolyn S. Long has accepted the role of radiology manager for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Long has worked for Saint Francis as a nuclear medicine specialist and lead technologist for 17 years and received her medical education from the University of Missouri-Columbia...

Gwendolyn S. Long
Gwendolyn S. Long

Gwendolyn S. Long has accepted the role of radiology manager for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Long has worked for Saint Francis as a nuclear medicine specialist and lead technologist for 17 years and received her medical education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

