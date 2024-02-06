Long appointed to management role at Saint Francis

Gwendolyn S. Long has accepted the role of radiology manager for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Long has worked for Saint Francis as a nuclear medicine specialist and lead technologist for 17 years and received her medical education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.