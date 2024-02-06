Lockhart wins Realtor award; Drury assumes SEMO Realtors presidency

Southeast Missouri Realtors inaugurated its 2023 president Keasha Drury, and Liz Lockhart was named Realtor of the Year during ceremonies Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Realtor organization, formed 70 years ago, is headquartered at 78 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau and is led by association executive Terry Baker.
