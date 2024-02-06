All sections
January 9, 2023

Lockhart wins Realtor award; Drury assumes SEMO Realtors presidency

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Liz Lockhart, center, offers remarks Thursday, Jan. 5, after being named Realtor of the Year by Southeast Missouri Realtors. To Lockhart's left is Keasha Drury, 2023 president of the local association. At right is Terry Baker, association executive.
Southeast Missouri Realtors inaugurated its 2023 president Keasha Drury, and Liz Lockhart was named Realtor of the Year during ceremonies Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Realtor organization, formed 70 years ago, is headquartered at 78 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau and is led by association executive Terry Baker.

