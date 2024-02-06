All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 7, 2022

Locally-owned Circle Fiber reaches milestone broadband installation

Circle Fiber recognized the 1,000th installation of its fiber network Thursday at the Skelton home in Jackson. Kevin Cantwell, president of Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, the parent company of Circle Fiber, said CF's first broadband install was in October...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Circle Fiber recognized its 1,000th installation of its fiber network Thursday at the Skelton home in Jackson. From left, Chris Foeste, Circle Fiber vice president; Lauren and Alex Skelton, homeowners; and Chris Simmons, Circle Fiber president. Circle Fiber is a division of Big River Communications of Cape Girardeau,
Circle Fiber recognized its 1,000th installation of its fiber network Thursday at the Skelton home in Jackson. From left, Chris Foeste, Circle Fiber vice president; Lauren and Alex Skelton, homeowners; and Chris Simmons, Circle Fiber president. Circle Fiber is a division of Big River Communications of Cape Girardeau,Jeff Long

Circle Fiber recognized the 1,000th installation of its fiber network Thursday at the Skelton home in Jackson.

Kevin Cantwell, president of Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, the parent company of Circle Fiber, said CF's first broadband install was in October.

"We're well ahead of the installation numbers we projected and currently have a backlog," he said.

Lauren Skelton, a teacher at Jackson's East Elementary School, said connection speed and lack of disconnects were decisive in choosing to switch the family's broadband service.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Her husband, Alex, with Performance Food Service, added he wanted to give his business to a local company.

To mark the occasion, Circle gave the Skeltons gift cards and a large television.

Cantwell said Circle, which will begin a build-out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, this week, is continuing to install new customers in Jackson and in north Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro...
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship...
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy