Locally-owned Circle Fiber reaches milestone broadband installation

Circle Fiber recognized the 1,000th installation of its fiber network Thursday at the Skelton home in Jackson.

Kevin Cantwell, president of Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, the parent company of Circle Fiber, said CF's first broadband install was in October.

"We're well ahead of the installation numbers we projected and currently have a backlog," he said.

Lauren Skelton, a teacher at Jackson's East Elementary School, said connection speed and lack of disconnects were decisive in choosing to switch the family's broadband service.