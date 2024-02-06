Locally-owned Circle Fiber reaches milestone broadband installation

Circle Fiber recognized the 1,000th installation of its fiber network Thursday at the Skelton home in Jackson.
Kevin Cantwell, president of Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, the parent company of Circle Fiber, said CF's first broadband install was in October.
"We're well ahead of the installation numbers we projected and currently have a backlog," he said.
Lauren Skelton, a teacher at Jackson's East Elementary School, said connection speed and lack of disconnects were decisive in choosing to switch the family's broadband service.
Her husband, Alex, with Performance Food Service, added he wanted to give his business to a local company.
To mark the occasion, Circle gave the Skeltons gift cards and a large television.
Cantwell said Circle, which will begin a build-out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, this week, is continuing to install new customers in Jackson and in north Cape Girardeau.
