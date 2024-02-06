Local United Way to hold 'community conversations' this month

All sections
November 1, 2021
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold "community conversations," to help guide the not-for-profit's next funding cycle, in various communities this month.

UWSEMO reports new partners for the funding cycle will be identified prior to July 1 when the not-for-profit begins its 2022 fiscal year.

  • Scott City: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scott City Hall, 215 Chester Ave.
  • Jackson: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 158, 319 N. High St.
  • Cape Girardeau: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at One City, 610 Independence St.
  • Marble Hill: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bollinger County Library, 207 Mayfield Drive.
  • Perryville: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 31 S. Church St.

