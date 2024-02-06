Local United Way to hold 'community conversations' this month

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold "community conversations," to help guide the not-for-profit's next funding cycle, in various communities this month.
UWSEMO reports new partners for the funding cycle will be identified prior to July 1 when the not-for-profit begins its 2022 fiscal year.
