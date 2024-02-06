Local unemployment by the numbers

Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate leapt to 3.4% in January, up from December's 2.2%, despite a drastic fall in the number of jobless claims filed — down from 319 to 104, according to the latest statistics available from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Cape Girardeau County's rate is the highest since June 2021's 4.2%.

Nearby counties also saw notable unemployment rate hikes in January compared to the previous month with corresponding declines in claims.

Scott: 3.6% (81) vs. 2.4% (241).

Perry: 3.2% (29) vs. 2% (79).

Bollinger: 4.1% (26) vs. 2.7% (67).

Statewide, Missouri's unemployment rate for February was 3.7%, close to 3.8% jobless figure for the U.S. in March — as state and local statistics always trail the national numbers.

In Missouri, as is the case county-by-county, the number of jobless claims continues to fall.

For the week ending March 19, Missouri had 2,788 claims — a 74.4% decline from five weeks earlier. For the week ending Feb. 12, 10,894 claims were filed in the Show Me State.