All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMarch 28, 2022

Local unemployment by the numbers

Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate leapt to 3.4% in January, up from December's 2.2%, despite a drastic fall in the number of jobless claims filed — down from 319 to 104, according to the latest statistics available from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A recruiter for Marriott Hotels works a job fair booth at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 3 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
A recruiter for Marriott Hotels works a job fair booth at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 3 in Miami Gardens, Florida.Marta Lavandier ~ Associated Press, file

Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate leapt to 3.4% in January, up from December's 2.2%, despite a drastic fall in the number of jobless claims filed — down from 319 to 104, according to the latest statistics available from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Cape Girardeau County's rate is the highest since June 2021's 4.2%.

Nearby counties also saw notable unemployment rate hikes in January compared to the previous month with corresponding declines in claims.

  • Scott: 3.6% (81) vs. 2.4% (241).
  • Perry: 3.2% (29) vs. 2% (79).
  • Bollinger: 4.1% (26) vs. 2.7% (67).

Statewide, Missouri's unemployment rate for February was 3.7%, close to 3.8% jobless figure for the U.S. in March — as state and local statistics always trail the national numbers.

In Missouri, as is the case county-by-county, the number of jobless claims continues to fall.

For the week ending March 19, Missouri had 2,788 claims — a 74.4% decline from five weeks earlier. For the week ending Feb. 12, 10,894 claims were filed in the Show Me State.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

U.S. unemployment claims fell to their lowest level in 52 years as the national job market continues to show strength in the wake of inflation and the lingering impact of COVID-19.

Nationally, the unemployment rate continues a steady downward trend. The most recent high-water mark for joblessness in the U.S., 14.7%, was set in April 2020, a month after the pandemic began.

U.S. businesses continue to struggle to fill positions, cumulatively posting a near-record level of open jobs in January — 11.3 million.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, if those without gainful employment start looking for work, they are counted among the ranks of the unemployed.

If an able-bodied person chooses not to work despite not having a job, however, the government does not list the individual in the unemployed category.

Analysts theorize unemployment rate increases accompanied by jobless claim declines may indicate more Americans are taking freelance or independent contractor work — a trend increasingly referred to as the "gig" economy.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care f...
BusinessNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy