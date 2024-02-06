Local TV station adds new morning newscast

KFVS12 said it will add "The Breakfast Show-TOO," a live, local newscast starting Monday on sister station KFVS-TOO, The Heartland's CW.
The new program will air from 7 to 8 a.m. on KFVS-TOO, immediately following "The Breakfast Show" on KFVS12.
