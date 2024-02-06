Local Toastmaster wins regional award

Andrew Welter, a member of Cape Girardeau High Noon Toastmasters Club, recently was presented with a 2021-2022 Toastmaster of the Year award for the organization's Eastern Missouri-Southwestern Illinois region.
Welter's recognition is for his service in Toastmasters' District 8 educational planning, including his leadership of a successful fundraising project benefiting Toastmaster clubs in Missouri prisons.
High Noon Toastmasters was chartered in 1960.
Colorado-headquartered Toastmasters International is a nearly century-old not-for-profit best known for improving public speaking skills.
