Local SERVPRO owners retire after 30 years

Richard and Sandy Hastings, owners of SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties, have retired.
The couple has owned and operated the water-damage restoration company since 1992.
The Hastings' daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Mac Davenport, have been working alongside the founders since 2016 and will now take over operation of the business.
