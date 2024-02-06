Local ride-sharing service expands to include delivery services

The local ride-sharing service carGO has come a long way in less than a year.

Launched in January 2017, the Cape Girardeau-based tech startup was a transportation service to begin with, much like Uber and Lyft, but tailored to Cape Girardeau's needs.

Kyle Campbell, carGO operations manager, said the original idea was to start with one aspect of a multi-faceted approach, and as the base grew, so too could the business.

It's working out well, he said.

The app and its drivers has provided more than 17,000 rides so far, said carGO co-founder and Codefi founding member James Stapleton.

A CarGo carryout vehicle turns in front of the Marquette Tower at the intersection of Broadway and N. Fountain St. on Oct. 31, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Codefi Labs programmers worked on developing carGO's tech workings. Initially the app applied only to ride sharing, but it's expanded recently.

"We had an idea and plan for a food and item delivery service," Campbell said. "Two months ago we launched it."

So far, he added, 20 restaurants are on board for the food delivery service, called carGo Carryout, which uses the same app as the ride-sharing and item-delivery service.

The app even allows split payments for orders.

Having the track record with customers has really helped as well, Campbell said, allowing carGO to approach partner companies with a proven product.

CarGO Courier gives an opportunity to businesses that might not otherwise be able to afford to have a full-time delivery staff and software infrastructure, Campbell said.

Flower shops are a good example of a place that could benefit from this model, Campbell added.

"It gives local businesses a chance to beat Amazon," Stapleton said.

Amazon Prime can deliver in two days, Stapleton said, but if a business selling light fixtures could deliver an item to a customer the same day using carGO, everyone wins, he said.

"We thought we knew what businesses wanted" when they launched the delivery service, Campbell said. "Now we have data."

The app delivers information to carGO, including information on how the service is being used.