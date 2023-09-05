Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson

Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later.
According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months and will have a few tables but will specialize primarily in take-out orders.
According to Mario's social media site, the eatery's hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
On July 16, 2021, the Grippos closed Mario & Angela's Italian Cucina at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, citing an inability to find employees to work post-COVID-19.
The previous restaurant had been open for seven years before being shuttered.
