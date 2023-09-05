All sections
BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson
Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months and will have a few tables but will specialize primarily in take-out orders...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mario Grippo, a local restaurateur with long experience in Southeast Missouri, will open Mario's Italian Eatery this fall in Jackson. Grippo and his family closed a restaurant in Cape Girardeau in July 2021 because of pandemic-influenced staffing issues.
Mario Grippo, a local restaurateur with long experience in Southeast Missouri, will open Mario's Italian Eatery this fall in Jackson. Grippo and his family closed a restaurant in Cape Girardeau in July 2021 because of pandemic-influenced staffing issues.Facebook

Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later.

According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months and will have a few tables but will specialize primarily in take-out orders.

According to Mario's social media site, the eatery's hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

On July 16, 2021, the Grippos closed Mario & Angela's Italian Cucina at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, citing an inability to find employees to work post-COVID-19.

The previous restaurant had been open for seven years before being shuttered.

