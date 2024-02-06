Local Red Cross seeking new leader

American Red Cross — Missouri/Arkansas Region is advertising for a new executive director for its operations headquartered in Cape Girardeau.
According to an online job posting, Southeast Missouri & Northeast Arkansas Red Cross (SEMO NARS) is seeking a new leader to oversee an area involving several counties in the two states.
Applications are welcomed at https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Executive-Director-WB--B-ORC-Blood_RC56311.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.