BusinessDecember 13, 2021

Local Realtors group installs officers

Southeast Missouri Realtors installed its 2022 officers Wednesday at Cape Girardeau County Club. John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and president-elect of Missouri Realtors, conducted the swearing in of Lois Long, president; Stacey Comstock, vice president; Mike Seabaugh, treasurer; Liz Lockhart, past president; secretary Amber Kimbrell; state directors Paula Diebold, David Soto, Vicki Stroud and Beth McFerron; and local directors Keasha Drury, Dana French and Taylor Pinkerton.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Incoming Missouri Realtors president John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, offers remarks before installing the 2022 officers of Southeast Missouri Realtors on Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Country Club.
Incoming Missouri Realtors president John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, offers remarks before installing the 2022 officers of Southeast Missouri Realtors on Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Country Club.Jeff Long

Southeast Missouri Realtors installed its 2022 officers Wednesday at Cape Girardeau County Club.

John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and president-elect of Missouri Realtors, conducted the swearing in of Lois Long, president; Stacey Comstock, vice president; Mike Seabaugh, treasurer; Liz Lockhart, past president; secretary Amber Kimbrell; state directors Paula Diebold, David Soto, Vicki Stroud and Beth McFerron; and local directors Keasha Drury, Dana French and Taylor Pinkerton.

There are 352 Realtors in Southeast Missouri Realtors.

