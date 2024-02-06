Local Realtors group installs officers

Southeast Missouri Realtors installed its 2022 officers Wednesday at Cape Girardeau County Club.
John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and president-elect of Missouri Realtors, conducted the swearing in of Lois Long, president; Stacey Comstock, vice president; Mike Seabaugh, treasurer; Liz Lockhart, past president; secretary Amber Kimbrell; state directors Paula Diebold, David Soto, Vicki Stroud and Beth McFerron; and local directors Keasha Drury, Dana French and Taylor Pinkerton.
There are 352 Realtors in Southeast Missouri Realtors.
