Local real estate update

According to a recent survey of Mid America Regional Information Systems data, unsold homes in the Cape Girardeau market have been on the market for 82 days in 2023 compared to 67 days for the same period in 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, the median number of days for a home to go under contract for sale in Cape Girardeau County was 34 days; a year ago, it was eight days.