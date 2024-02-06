All sections
December 19, 2022

Local real estate firm adds agents

Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere real estate brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, owned by Tim Merideth, have seen most of a competing real estate firm's agents join their team. Merideth said Saturday, Dec. 17, that nine of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bridgeport's real estate salespeople have now affiliated with Century 21...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Century 21 Ashland Realty's Jackson office is at 3125 E. Jackson Blvd. Company owner Tim Merideth announced that most of a competing brokerage's real estate team have joined his organization.
Century 21 Ashland Realty's Jackson office is at 3125 E. Jackson Blvd. Company owner Tim Merideth announced that most of a competing brokerage's real estate team have joined his organization.

Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere real estate brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, owned by Tim Merideth, have seen most of a competing real estate firm's agents join their team.

Wysiwyg image
Tim Meredith

Merideth said Saturday, Dec. 17, that nine of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bridgeport's real estate salespeople have now affiliated with Century 21.

BHHS Bridgeport REALTORS has operated out of 109 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, and the building is in the process of being sold, Merideth said.

Century 21 has area locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

