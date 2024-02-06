Local real estate firm adds agents

Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere real estate brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, owned by Tim Merideth, have seen most of a competing real estate firm's agents join their team.
Merideth said Saturday, Dec. 17, that nine of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bridgeport's real estate salespeople have now affiliated with Century 21.
BHHS Bridgeport REALTORS has operated out of 109 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, and the building is in the process of being sold, Merideth said.
Century 21 has area locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.
