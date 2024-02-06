Local real estate company invited to join LeadingRE

LeadingRE, otherwise known as "Leading Real Estate Companies of the World," has invited Cape Girardeau-headquartered Edge Realty to membership in the organization.
"In an industry made up of over 100,000 brokerages characterized by dramatically inconsistent service delivery and customer experience, our members set the standard for quality in the markets they serve," said Paul Boomsma, LeadingRE president and CEO.
"Our affiliation with LeadingRE provides us with the same, if not better, national and global network that a member of a national franchise might enjoy, all while allowing us to remain independent, innovative, and nimble in response to market changes or evolving business models," Edge Realty owner Bill Cole said.
Edge, which recently rebranded from its former name -- Realty Executives of Cape County -- has approximately 120 real estate agents, of which 48 also hold a broker's license.
