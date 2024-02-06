Local real estate company invited to join LeadingRE

"Our affiliation with LeadingRE provides us with the same, if not better, national and global network that a member of a national franchise might enjoy, all while allowing us to remain independent, innovative, and nimble in response to market changes or evolving business models," Edge Realty owner Bill Cole said.

Edge, which recently rebranded from its former name -- Realty Executives of Cape County -- has approximately 120 real estate agents, of which 48 also hold a broker's license.

