Local organizations issue statements on diversity, equality

Until a couple of weeks ago, it was hard to imagine a national crisis that could rival the COVID-19 pandemic, but the death of George Floyd on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked just that. More accurately, it stirred the embers of a smoldering racial divide that's existed in America for centuries.

From coast to coast, Americans are protesting, demanding reforms in a law enforcement system they believe disproportionately targets, and endangers, black Americans. They are also drawing attention to a culture that appears to foster, or at least accept, racism.

Locally, several business organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area have issued statements in recent days affirming diversity, equality and inclusion.

"We encourage and foster a culture of inclusion that supports both broad and specific diversity initiatives," the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement released Wednesday in an email. "Our goal is to communicate the benefits of diversity, and encourage all individuals to help them succeed. We value inclusion as a core strength and an essential element in our leadership role."

The Jackson chamber, the statement said, "will encourage and provide assistance, programs and environments that reflect the diversity goals of our community and elevate cultural awareness."

In addition, the chamber said it would "ensure programs, resources, services and all of our policies are inclusive and equitable" and "will advance, attract, retain and develop talented business leaders from diverse backgrounds."

The day after the Jackson chamber issued its statement, Old Town Cape denounced racism and violence as being "in direct conflict with the vision of Old Town Cape, which strives for a thriving, diverse downtown that is cultured, historic and the pulse of our community."

Old Town Cape, the statement said, "has been and continues to be committed to creating places of shared prosperity, equal access to opportunity and inclusive engagement. The humanity and dignity of every person must be honored and respected within our public spaces."

Although it did not issue a formal statement on the subject, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner told me over the weekend the Cape chamber is "very close to rolling out action steps to positively address ways to intentionally expand economic opportunity for all minorities using proven, innovative and successful training opportunities and practices.

In addition, he said the chamber will "intensify partnerships with local organizations whose main goals are to promote diversity, inclusion and economic advancement of minorities."

I received a note the other day from Jay Knudtson, executive vice president and chief lending officer at First Missouri State Bank, reminding me about the recent extensions and modifications to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program created to help the economy, and American workers, weather the coronavirus outbreak.

"Essentially," he said, "new guidance makes all PPP loans forgivable and that's great news for all business."

In case you hadn't heard, under the revised PPP guidelines that went into effect June 5, businesses now have 24 weeks, rather than the initial eight weeks, to spend loan amounts. Also, the percentage of the loan businesses can now spend on nonpayroll expenses went from 25% to 40%.