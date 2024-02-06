Local organizations issue statements on diversity, equality

Until a couple of weeks ago, it was hard to imagine a national crisis that could rival the COVID-19 pandemic, but the death of George Floyd on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked just that. More accurately, it stirred the embers of a smoldering racial divide that's existed in America for centuries.
From coast to coast, Americans are protesting, demanding reforms in a law enforcement system they believe disproportionately targets, and endangers, black Americans. They are also drawing attention to a culture that appears to foster, or at least accept, racism.
Locally, several business organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area have issued statements in recent days affirming diversity, equality and inclusion.
"We encourage and foster a culture of inclusion that supports both broad and specific diversity initiatives," the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement released Wednesday in an email. "Our goal is to communicate the benefits of diversity, and encourage all individuals to help them succeed. We value inclusion as a core strength and an essential element in our leadership role."
The Jackson chamber, the statement said, "will encourage and provide assistance, programs and environments that reflect the diversity goals of our community and elevate cultural awareness."
In addition, the chamber said it would "ensure programs, resources, services and all of our policies are inclusive and equitable" and "will advance, attract, retain and develop talented business leaders from diverse backgrounds."
The day after the Jackson chamber issued its statement, Old Town Cape denounced racism and violence as being "in direct conflict with the vision of Old Town Cape, which strives for a thriving, diverse downtown that is cultured, historic and the pulse of our community."
Old Town Cape, the statement said, "has been and continues to be committed to creating places of shared prosperity, equal access to opportunity and inclusive engagement. The humanity and dignity of every person must be honored and respected within our public spaces."
Although it did not issue a formal statement on the subject, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner told me over the weekend the Cape chamber is "very close to rolling out action steps to positively address ways to intentionally expand economic opportunity for all minorities using proven, innovative and successful training opportunities and practices.
In addition, he said the chamber will "intensify partnerships with local organizations whose main goals are to promote diversity, inclusion and economic advancement of minorities."
I received a note the other day from Jay Knudtson, executive vice president and chief lending officer at First Missouri State Bank, reminding me about the recent extensions and modifications to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program created to help the economy, and American workers, weather the coronavirus outbreak.
"Essentially," he said, "new guidance makes all PPP loans forgivable and that's great news for all business."
In case you hadn't heard, under the revised PPP guidelines that went into effect June 5, businesses now have 24 weeks, rather than the initial eight weeks, to spend loan amounts. Also, the percentage of the loan businesses can now spend on nonpayroll expenses went from 25% to 40%.
Under the original PPP regulations, businesses had to direct at least 75% of their PPP loans to paying for employees, but in some cases, that was significantly more than was necessary. As a result, some businesses had to pay employees bonuses or hazard pay to meet PPP forgiveness guidelines.
The revised PPP regulations also:
"This was a wonderful stimulus program that threw a 'life-line' to many small businesses and we were proud to assist our customers," Jay told me in an email Friday.
"As for future interest rate exposure, it will be whatever it will be and while I certainly can't speak for my fellow banking friends, I'm sure that many feel the same way that we do (and that is) we are more concerned about assisting our customers and making sure they survive than having to carry some low interest loans for a period of time," he said.
I've spoken to several business owners in the Cape Girardeau area who've told me the first round of PPP loans helped keep them afloat. One business owner said it allowed him to keep his employees on the job despite having almost zero sales for several weeks in April and May. He kept them busy cleaning, painting and organizing the business so it would be ready when his customers were ready to start buying again and used PPP funds to pay their wages.
I've been asked several times in recent weeks about the status of two west-side businesses -- Sugarfire Smokehouse, 118 Siemers Drive, and Starbucks, 188 S. Vantage Drive.
Both businesses closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and, I'm told, the Starbucks drive-through reopened briefly, but now both appear to be closed permanently.
The last post on the Sugarfire Facebook page was dated March 24 and stated the barbecue restaurant was "closed until further notice" and advised social media users to "check back for updates." Attempts last week to call Sugarfire's phone number indicated the phone line was "disconnected or no longer in service."
Repeated attempts to contact anyone at the Starbucks on Vantage drive over a period of several weeks have been unsuccessful. According to Starbucks' website, the coffee shop is open. I called Starbucks' corporate offices in Chicago, where no one was certain who might be able to help me determine the store's status.
Finally, it was suggested I email the company's media relations department, which I did. A short time later, I received a reply stating, "this store remains open under modified operations and hours which can be found on the Starbucks website."
My guess is the website is in error, although the company announced last week it plans to close up to 400 of its existing stores in the United States and Canada over the next 18 months. In its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Starbucks also said it eventually expects to open about 300 new locations in North America that will specialize in carryout and pickup options.
If anyone knows the definite status of Sugarfire or the Starbucks on Vantage Drive, please let me know.
