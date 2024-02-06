Local hospitals qualify for same award

Saint Francis Healthcare's Heart Hospital and Southeast Hospital have both received American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Award for 2022.
For both hospitals, it is the 11th consecutive year for the recognition.
Saint Francis and Southeast are among 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor, which denotes a certain level of care for heart attack patients.
ACC also recognized hospitals for silver and gold awards.
In 2021, hospitals who earned recognition in any of the three categories were featured in a U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" guidebook.
