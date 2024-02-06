Local homeowners tackling fix-up projects while staying home

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced thousands of businesses to temporarily -- and in some cases permanently -- close, but the home improvement business is apparently booming because of it.

That's because homeowners, abiding by "stay at home" orders in almost every state, are tackling various home repair and fix-up projects they may have been putting off for years.

"You better believe it," commented one Southeast Missourian reader when asked on Facebook to describe some of the home improvement projects he's been doing since he began a self-imposed quarantine several weeks ago.

"There are all sorts of things I've been putting off, mostly out in the yard and in the garage, but some things inside, too," he said, and listed projects such as trimming of overgrown hedges, addition of a brick paver sitting area next to his house, planting of a backyard garden "and removal of an interior door my sweet wife asked me to do about a year ago."

Other readers said they've taken on everything from light landscaping and minor repairs to carpet to wallpaper hanging, hardwood floor installations and complete room renovations.

Local hardware stores and home improvement outlets appear to be doing brisk business judging by the number of cars in their parking lots.

"People are just in their homes a lot more instead of being in their offices 40 hours a week," said Cory Huskey, manager of Elias Ace Hardware on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Huskey spoke to the Missourian as he helped a customer find concrete patch material for a small driveway-repair project.