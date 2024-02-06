Local homeowners tackling fix-up projects while staying home

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced thousands of businesses to temporarily -- and in some cases permanently -- close, but the home improvement business is apparently booming because of it.
That's because homeowners, abiding by "stay at home" orders in almost every state, are tackling various home repair and fix-up projects they may have been putting off for years.
"You better believe it," commented one Southeast Missourian reader when asked on Facebook to describe some of the home improvement projects he's been doing since he began a self-imposed quarantine several weeks ago.
"There are all sorts of things I've been putting off, mostly out in the yard and in the garage, but some things inside, too," he said, and listed projects such as trimming of overgrown hedges, addition of a brick paver sitting area next to his house, planting of a backyard garden "and removal of an interior door my sweet wife asked me to do about a year ago."
Other readers said they've taken on everything from light landscaping and minor repairs to carpet to wallpaper hanging, hardwood floor installations and complete room renovations.
Local hardware stores and home improvement outlets appear to be doing brisk business judging by the number of cars in their parking lots.
"People are just in their homes a lot more instead of being in their offices 40 hours a week," said Cory Huskey, manager of Elias Ace Hardware on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Huskey spoke to the Missourian as he helped a customer find concrete patch material for a small driveway-repair project.
"A lot of people are either working from home or they're quarantined at their house, so they're doing odds and ends projects they wouldn't otherwise have time for," he said.
Spring is always a popular time for home improvement and repair projects, but this year, Huskey said sales of things such as paint, plumbing supplies and yard care items has been particularly strong.
"We're seeing our normal spring sales, but then we're also seeing add-on sales that we wouldn't see this time of year because of home improvement projects," he said. "Spring is traditionally a fix-up time, but even more so with people stuck at home."
Homeowners can find plenty of home improvement tips and instructions online. A list of popular home repair projects "you can finish in an hour" was recently posted on Walmart's website.
Projects on the site, along with links to step-by-step instructions and tools needed for each job, include toilet and faucet repairs, showerhead and kitchen cabinet knob updating, and light switch and fixture replacements.
Of course, for those homeowners who prefer to hire a contractor or handyman for home fix-up projects, Better Business Bureau regional director Whitney Quick recommends checking the repairman's credentials before starting any home improvement job. For more information, visit bbb.com.
