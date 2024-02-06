Local home prices, inventory up

According to St. Louis-based Mid America Regional Information Systems (MARIS), the median sale price for a residential property in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Stoddard counties has gone up 2.6% since June 2021.

Interest rates are helping to put upward pressure on prices.

Freddie Mac statistics show interest rates rose significantly from 3.1% in December to 5.3% on July 7.

Sold Sign In Front of a Bungalow

Rate hikes have a notable impact on buying power,