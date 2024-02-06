All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 18, 2022

Local home prices, inventory up

According to St. Louis-based Mid America Regional Information Systems (MARIS), the median sale price for a residential property in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Stoddard counties has gone up 2.6% since June 2021. Interest rates are helping to put upward pressure on prices...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rising interest rates are impacting more expensive prices for homes available for sale in the region with housing inventory -- a key industry indicator -- also up, according to Mid America Regional Information Systems.
Rising interest rates are impacting more expensive prices for homes available for sale in the region with housing inventory -- a key industry indicator -- also up, according to Mid America Regional Information Systems.Southeast Missourian file

According to St. Louis-based Mid America Regional Information Systems (MARIS), the median sale price for a residential property in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Stoddard counties has gone up 2.6% since June 2021.

Interest rates are helping to put upward pressure on prices.

Freddie Mac statistics show interest rates rose significantly from 3.1% in December to 5.3% on July 7.

Sold Sign In Front of a Bungalow
Sold Sign In Front of a Bungalow

Rate hikes have a notable impact on buying power,

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Analysts say a buyer who could afford a $1,000 house payment Dec. 30 had the ability to purchase a $243,000 home.

By July 1, to keep the monthly payment at the same level, the buyer could only afford a $178,000 mortgage.

Local housing inventory, a term used to describe houses available for sale in Cape Girardeau County, stood at 166 on June 30, up from 140 a year earlier.

The market remains tight, however, with local housing inventory numbers in previous years significantly higher: 495 in 2017, 496 in 2018, 484 in 2019 and 280 in 2020.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy